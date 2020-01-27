Zacks: Brokerages Expect Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post $62.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.96 million and the lowest is $62.54 million. Upland Software reported sales of $45.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $219.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.11 million to $219.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $261.98 million, with estimates ranging from $259.30 million to $265.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a positive return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

UPLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of UPLD traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 127,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Upland Software news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,027.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $17,078,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 38.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 193.8% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 306,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 202,450 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 73.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 38,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the third quarter valued at $944,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

