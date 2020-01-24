Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to Post $5.40 EPS

Brokerages expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to post earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.06 and the highest is $5.78. Vail Resorts posted earnings per share of $5.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $8.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $8.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.66.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $68,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 293.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN stock traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.04. 10,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,230. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $181.62 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 93.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com