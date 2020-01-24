Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to Post $5.40 EPS

Written by × January 24, 2020

Brokerages expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to post earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.06 and the highest is $5.78. Vail Resorts posted earnings per share of $5.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $8.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $8.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.66.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $68,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 293.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN stock traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.04. 10,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,230. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $181.62 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 93.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*