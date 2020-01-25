Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Vocera Communications posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $50.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

VCRA stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32.

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $230,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $124,667.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,456 shares of company stock valued at $397,715. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 39.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 8.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 49.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

