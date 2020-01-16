Zacks: Brokerages Expect Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.70 Million

Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) to post sales of $204.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.97 million and the highest is $207.42 million. Warrior Met Coal posted sales of $360.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 46.01%. The business had revenue of $287.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 20.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 48.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 36.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 23,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.70. 45,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,008. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

