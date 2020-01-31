Zacks: Brokerages Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to post $3.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.92 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $15.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.53 billion to $15.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $16.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after acquiring an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,598,000 after acquiring an additional 103,719 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Waste Management by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,557,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,135,000 after acquiring an additional 161,919 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Management by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,921,000 after acquiring an additional 540,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,803,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.35. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $94.48 and a 12 month high of $122.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com