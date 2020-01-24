Zacks: Brokerages Expect Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Watford’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.97. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Watford will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Watford.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $140.45 million for the quarter. Watford had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.

WTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Watford in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. Watford has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Watford in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Watford in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Watford in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Watford by 837.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Watford in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watford (WTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com