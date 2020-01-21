Zacks: Brokerages Expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Weingarten Realty Investors posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 60.55%. The business had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WRI shares. Compass Point lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.98. 865,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,076. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 135,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 82,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

