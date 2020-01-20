Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to Announce $4.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.13 and the highest is $4.46. Whirlpool reported earnings of $4.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $15.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.23 to $15.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.70 to $16.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $152.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.74. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.27.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHR. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 36.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com