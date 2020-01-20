Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) will report sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $11.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 5,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,905. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $66.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

