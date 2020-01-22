Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings. Yum China reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

YUMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YUMC traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.00. 4,113,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. Yum China has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

