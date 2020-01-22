Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. Zscaler reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zscaler from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Zscaler from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,812 shares in the company, valued at $25,068,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,854 shares of company stock valued at $7,591,371 in the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 426.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

