Zacks: Brokerages Set $1.75 Target Price for Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $1.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fuel Tech an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fuel Tech in the second quarter worth $594,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 21.6% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,807,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 320,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 47,552 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 123,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 91,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,084. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $19.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

