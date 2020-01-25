Zacks: Brokerages Set $11.63 Target Price for Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $11.63 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sutter Rock Capital an industry rank of 237 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 5,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $33,815.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,961.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSSS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,128,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,483,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.73. 104,302 shares of the stock were exchanged. Sutter Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a net margin of 402.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sutter Rock Capital will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

