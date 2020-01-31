Zacks: Brokerages Set $12.00 Price Target for Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jiayin Group an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jiayin Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ JFIN opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.51 million and a P/E ratio of 8.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. Jiayin Group has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $71.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jiayin Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jiayin Group (JFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com