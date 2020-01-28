Zacks: Brokerages Set $13.75 Target Price for DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $13.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DRDGOLD an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

DRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.75 price objective on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

DRD stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.07 million, a PE ratio of 76.63 and a beta of -0.37. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 730.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 288,363 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DRDGOLD (DRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com