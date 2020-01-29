Zacks: Brokerages Set $15.00 Target Price for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $15.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lakeland Industries an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LAKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 221,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $112.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

