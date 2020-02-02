Zacks: Brokerages Set $15.67 Price Target for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $15.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bridgewater Bancshares an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BWB shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 79.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 72,869 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 46.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWB stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. 72,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

