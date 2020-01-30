Zacks: Brokerages Set $2.00 Price Target for Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX)

Shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Co-Diagnostics an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $2.89 on Monday. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 202.74% and a negative net margin of 5,486.08%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 199,685 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com