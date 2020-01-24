Zacks: Brokerages Set $32.00 Price Target for RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. RGC Resources’ rating score has improved by 50% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $32.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RGC Resources an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

RGC Resources stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. 312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,196. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $202.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of -0.22. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the third quarter worth $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the second quarter worth $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the third quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

