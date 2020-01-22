Zacks: Cel-Sci Corporation (NASDAQ:CVM) Given $18.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Cel-Sci Corporation (NASDAQ:CVM) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $18.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.15) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cel-Sci an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cel-Sci in a report on Monday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:CVM traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $10.03. 1,301,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,631. Cel-Sci has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

About Cel-Sci

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

