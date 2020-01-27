Zacks: Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Given $4.33 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $4.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Charah Solutions an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. First Analysis reduced their price objective on Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of CHRA stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.23. Charah Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charah Solutions news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $64,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 46,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $143,293.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock worth $353,548 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 114,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

