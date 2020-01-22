Zacks: Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $2.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Charles & Colvard, Ltd. an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of CTHR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.57. 56,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the third quarter valued at $28,000. National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the third quarter valued at $80,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 325,304 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 145.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

