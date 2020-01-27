Zacks: Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.22 (Hold) from the nine analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners’ rating score has declined by 4.2% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $42.71 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cheniere Energy Partners an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CQP opened at $40.30 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com