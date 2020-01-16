Zacks: Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Given $34.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $34.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chunghwa Telecom an industry rank of 199 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of CHT stock opened at $36.35 on Monday. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,718,000 after buying an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 760,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,780,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 302,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 143,294 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 49,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chunghwa Telecom (CHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com