Zacks: Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Chunghwa Telecom an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 29,608 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 302,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 143,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHT stock opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $37.57.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

