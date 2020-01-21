Zacks: Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Citizens & Northern an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CZNC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $27.73 on Friday. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $343.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

