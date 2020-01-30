Zacks: Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Given $8.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $8.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Communications Systems an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Communications Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Communications Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Communications Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:JCS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.27. 55,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,682. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. Communications Systems has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. Communications Systems had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Communications Systems will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.27%.

In related news, VP Scott Fluegge sold 5,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $34,416.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,664 shares of company stock worth $59,174. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Communications Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Communications Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Communications Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Communications Systems by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 663,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 134,043 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Communications Systems (JCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com