Zacks: Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Community Financial Corp(Maryland) an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.44. 1,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Community Financial Cor has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.37.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 19.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Stone, Jr. acquired 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $147,435.39. Also, CEO William J. Pasenelli acquired 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $49,145.13. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial Corp(Maryland)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

