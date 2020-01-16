Zacks: Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Given $23.33 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Consol Energy’s rating score has declined by 11.3% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $23.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.68 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consol Energy an industry rank of 196 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Consol Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director John T. Mills acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Consol Energy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of Consol Energy by 33.4% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 59,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Consol Energy by 119.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 48,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consol Energy stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. Consol Energy has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). Consol Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $301.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Consol Energy will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consol Energy (CEIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com