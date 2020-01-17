Zacks: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $17.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consolidated Water an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWCO. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $244.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 10,000 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,393.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 1,173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

