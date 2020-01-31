Zacks: ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ rating score has improved by 16.5% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.66) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ContraVir Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of HEPA opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.34. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.52% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

