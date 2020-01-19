Zacks: DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $15.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DASAN Zhone Solutions an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DZSI. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 target price on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of DZSI stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. 117,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,792. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $220.51 million, a P/E ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DASAN Zhone Solutions news, CEO Il Yung Kim bought 12,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $94,722.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,722.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Yim bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 66.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 771.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

