Zacks: Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ennis an industry rank of 4 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ennis by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ennis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Ennis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 11,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

EBF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 147,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.55. Ennis has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ennis will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Ennis’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

