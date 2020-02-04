Zacks: Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $18.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.29) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eton Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETON. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETON traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

