Zacks: FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 167 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 202,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFG stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.78. 31,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,714. FBL Financial Group has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.27.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

