Zacks: First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Given $46.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $46.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.00 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Financial an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THFF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of First Financial stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,661. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Financial has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.92.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Thomas Craig Martin acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in First Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in First Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Financial by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com