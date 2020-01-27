Zacks: Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Zacks has also assigned Franchise Group an industry rank of 204 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 2,354,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $54,142,000.00.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com