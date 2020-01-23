Zacks: Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) Given $15.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Ship Lease an industry rank of 54 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSL shares. ValuEngine cut Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE GSL opened at $8.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $65.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 11.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth $110,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at $1,272,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 62,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

