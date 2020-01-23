Zacks: Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Given $61.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $61.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.10 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Great Southern Bancorp an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Larry D. Frazier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $307,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $38,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $766,661 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 130.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $61.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $879.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.04. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.75 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

