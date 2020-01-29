Zacks: GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) Given $15.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $15.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GreenTree Hospitality Group an industry rank of 221 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GHG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, CLSA set a $15.30 price target on GreenTree Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2,388.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 193,466 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 59,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 52.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHG traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.07. 77,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,108. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.56. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 24.28%. As a group, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.61%.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

