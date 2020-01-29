Zacks: Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $12.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harrow Health an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $30,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 797,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,303.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HROW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.66. 98,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,490. Harrow Health has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $166.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.23.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.27). Harrow Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

