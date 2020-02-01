Zacks: Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hometrust Bancshares an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

HTBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $34,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,345.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $145,152.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,685 shares of company stock valued at $808,819 in the last three months. 6.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 843,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTBI opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $469.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.36. Hometrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 17.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com