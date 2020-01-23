Zacks: InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $32.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned InMode an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on InMode from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $46.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. InMode has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $58.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $40.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 million. InMode had a return on equity of 50.50% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that InMode will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth about $10,755,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,690,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $951,000. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InMode (INMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com