Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

ALIM has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Alimera Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $7.05 on Monday. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). The company had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $521,000.00. Also, Director John Snisarenko bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 114,000 shares of company stock worth $595,270. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 32,745.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Alimera Sciences worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

