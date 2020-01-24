Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Sell

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Aramark has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,458,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,597,000 after buying an additional 686,953 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,817,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after buying an additional 31,869 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 141,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 92,670 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 374,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 282,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com