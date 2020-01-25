Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) to Sell

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

NYSE:ABR opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.61. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.73 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 44.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,418,000 after purchasing an additional 343,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

