Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of ArcBest from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.56.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $28.09. 176,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,020. The company has a market capitalization of $716.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $787.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.16 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.27%. ArcBest’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 527,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,612,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 395,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 98,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

