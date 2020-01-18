Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Archrock (NYSE:AROC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Archrock and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Archrock stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,850. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. Archrock has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 2.83.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Archrock had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $244.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archrock news, CEO D Bradley Childers purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 261,110 shares of company stock valued at $324,823. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the third quarter worth $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 1,058.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the third quarter worth $158,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

