Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COLB. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 184,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.08. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.56.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 49.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 52,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

