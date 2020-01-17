Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) to Strong Sell

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Apparel by 25.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel during the second quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Delta Apparel by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

